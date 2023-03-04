Brown ended with 35 points (15-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 43 minutes during Friday's 115-105 loss to the Nets.

After being held to 16 points Wednesday against Cleveland, Brown bounced back nicely and was red hot from the field. Despite Brown and Jayson Tatum combining for a total of 57 points, the Celtics dropped their second game out of their past three. Brown will get a matchup against the Knicks on Sunday for what will be the front end of a back-to-back set.