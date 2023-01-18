Brown (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.
Brown has missed the last three games due to a right adductor strain that was expected to sideline him for approximately a week, but he's trending in the right direction. The Celtics haven't yet determined his status for Thursday's game against Golden State, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to game action soon.
