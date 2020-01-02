Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Practices Thursday
Brown (illness) went through a full practice Thursday and is on track to play Friday against the Hawks, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown missed Tuesday's game against the Hornets while battling an illness, but all signs are that he'll be back in the mix Friday night. However, Boston may be without Kemba Walker, who's questionable with an illness of his own.
