Brown (illness) is probable to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown missed Monday's game with a minor illness, but he's on track to return to the floor for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia. His return will likely translate to Sam Hauser heading back to the second unit, and Derrick White's usage will dip.
