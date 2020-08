Brown is considered probable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Sixers due to a bruised thigh.

The issue doesn't look to be anything of concern, and it certainly didn't hamper Brown during Monday's Game 1, when he posted 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes. With Gordon Hayward (ankle) out for the foreseeable future, Brown could be tasked with handling more of the offensive burden.