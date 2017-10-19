Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Productive before fouling out

Brown efficiently furnished 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists from 28 minutes in Wednesday's 108-100 home opener loss to the Bucks.

That's the second straight game with Brown as Boston's leading scorer. Brown's lone blemish was his six fouls, forcing him to foul out late in the fourth quarter. Those in the preseason who thought Brown would come off the bench were sadly mistaken, especially with Gordon Hayward likely out for the season. The silver lining to Hayward's injury is the opportunity for youngsters Brown and Jayson Tatum to more quickly develop through increased playing time. Brown was the lone bright spot on a night when the Celtic offense seemed stagnant, relying more on isolation plays than quick ball movement. Boston hopes to turn things around Friday in Philadelphia.