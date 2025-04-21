Brown (knee) finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes Sunday in the Celtics' 103-86 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

After Brown missed the final three games of the regular season due to a right knee impingement, the Celtics monitored his playing time closely. Brown hasn't played more than 31 minutes in any of his last nine appearances, but assuming his knee checked out fine coming out of Sunday's contest, he could see his minutes count steadily increase as the series unfolds.