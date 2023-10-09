Brown finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 114-106 preseason win over the 76ers.

While Payton Pritchard stole the show with his 26-point outing off the bench, Brown was impressive as well and was one of Boston's best players. The star guard is trying to find a rhythm before the start of the season, as he will play a pivotal role for a Celtics team that looks like one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.