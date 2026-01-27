Brown accumulated 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 102-94 victory over Portland.

Brown joined Payton Pritchard as the only other Boston starter to reach the 20-point threshold. Brown also led the Celtics on the boards and in steals, and he set a new season high in swipes. The star forward had a below-average night as a scorer by his standards but still managed to extend his streak of 20-plus-point games to 10.