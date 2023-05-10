Brown logged 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Outside of Jayson Tatum and his game-high 36-point performance, Brown was the only other Boston player who reached the 20-point mark. Brown has been a model of consistency for the Celtics during the current playoff run, putting up at least 20 points in eight straight appearances. He's averaging 25.3 points per game in the playoffs.
