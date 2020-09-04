Brown scored 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and added 12 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 40 minutes of Thursday's 104-103 Game 3 loss to the Raptors.
Brown contributed his best offensive effort of the playoffs thus far although it wasn't enough for the win in the end. The 23-year-old is averaging 19.7 points across seven playoff games this season. He'll look to keep rolling in Game 4 on Saturday.
