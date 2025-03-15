Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown could miss his second straight contest Saturday after already missing the first leg of Boston's back-to-back due to a right knee injury. With Jayson Tatum (knee) also questionable and Derrick White (knee) doubtful, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could receive increased playing time.