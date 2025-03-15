Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Brown could miss his second straight contest Saturday after already missing the first leg of Boston's back-to-back due to a right knee injury. With Jayson Tatum (knee) also questionable and Derrick White (knee) doubtful, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Friday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Wednesday vs. OKC•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Fills stat sheet in win Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits for 31 points in victory•