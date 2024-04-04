Brown (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Kings, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown is in danger of missing his second contest in three games due to a left hand sprain. If Brown is ultimately ruled out, Sam Hauser will likely receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Available for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Dealing with hand sprain•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Mediocre in discouraging loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Absent from injury report•