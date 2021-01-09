Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to health and safety protocols.
The Celtics are the latest team to get hit with a wave of health and safety protocols, and it's possible they'll be down to the of minimum eight available players for Sunday's game. Keep an eye on Brown's status -- as well as other players' status -- closer to tipoff.
