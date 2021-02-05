Brown (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tom Westerholm of Boston.com reports.
Brown has yet to miss a game so far this season, but his status for Friday is uncertain due to soreness in his left knee. If Brown is forced to miss the game, Javonte Green could receive the start.
