Brown is questionable for Friday's game against Orlando due to right knee hypertension, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brown was questionable for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to an ankle injury before being cleared to suit up, and he's dealing with a knee issue before the second half of the back-to-back set. He's been on a tear in recent matchups, scoring 20-plus points in six of his last seven appearances. During that time, he's averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.