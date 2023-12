Brown (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown missed Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a low back contusion, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. With Al Horford (rest) out and Kristaps Porzingis (calf) doubtful, Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta should see additional minutes Friday, especially if Brown is unavailable.