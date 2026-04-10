Brown (Achilles) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown sat out Thursday's loss to the Knicks and is in danger of missing the second half of Boston's back-to-back as well. Jayson Tatum (rest) has already been ruled out, so if Brown joins him, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez would be candidates for increased roles.