Brown (injury management) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Brown produced 41 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Pistons, but he just recently recovered from a hamstring issue. Therefore, the Celtics may hold him out as a precaution. If that's the case, guys like Josh Minott, Hugo Gonzales and Sam Hauser could see increased workloads for the Celtics.