Brown (pelvis) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Brown has been dealing with this injury for a few days, but it's considered a mild contusion. He was able to play Thursday against the Nuggets and managed to produce 41 points (16-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-14 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 41 minutes.