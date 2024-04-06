Brown (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brown has missed two of the past three games for Boston with a left hand sprain, though he's considered day-to-day. With the Celtics just trying to get to the playoffs at 100 percent, they may be extra cautious for the remainder of the regular season.
