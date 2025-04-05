Brown (knee) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Brown scored 31 points against the Suns on Friday, but he might not be able to play Sunday against the Wizards due to a knee issue. The Celtics will likely turn to Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman to shoulder the load if the reigning NBA Finals MVP is unable to play.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 31 points vs. Phoenix•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Good to go against Phoenix•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Friday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Paces Boston in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play vs. Miami•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Iffy for Wednesday•