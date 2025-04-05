Now Playing

Brown (knee) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Brown scored 31 points against the Suns on Friday, but he might not be able to play Sunday against the Wizards due to a knee issue. The Celtics will likely turn to Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Baylor Scheierman to shoulder the load if the reigning NBA Finals MVP is unable to play.

