Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Sunday's game

Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle and appears to be at risk of missing a third. Marcus Smart, who started at shooting guard in his absence, is probably with a hand injury, leaving the Celtics' starting lineup in flux.

