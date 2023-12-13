Brown is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sprained left ankle, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown has been on a tear recently with 20-plus points in five of his last six appearances, but he's dealing with an ankle injury following Tuesday's win over Cleveland. If Brown is forced to miss Thursday's matchup, Dalano Banton, Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk and Lamar Stevens are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.