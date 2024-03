Brown is questionable for Thursday's game against Denver with a sacroiliac strain, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was questionable ahead of Tuesday's loss to Cleveland due to a left knee contusion, but he appears he suffered a different injury during the contest. If Brown is out, Al Horford would likely move into the starting lineup, while Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could see a few extra minutes off the bench.