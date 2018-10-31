Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown is questionable Thursday against the Bucks due to a sore right foot.
Brown seems to have picked up the injury during Tuesday's game against Detroit, though he played 32 minutes. More information on his status could arrive following Thursday's morning shootaround.
