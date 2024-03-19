Brown is questionable for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown has suited up in two of Boston's last four contests, initially missing a game due to a hip contusion and sitting out Sunday's win over the Wizards due to a right ankle sprain which has lingered since. He has compiled 68 points across 63 minutes in his last two appearances, but his status will still need to be monitored ahead of Wednesday's game.