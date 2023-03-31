Brown is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to low back pain, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

After the Celtics decimated the Bucks on Thursday, a few of Boston's key players may rest against a soft opponent one day later. In addition to Brown, Jayson Tatum (hip) and Al Horford (back) are questionable, while Robert Williams (rest) is doubtful. If the Celtics use a skeleton crew, there will be plenty of value in daily fantasy formats.