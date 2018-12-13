Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Friday vs. Hawks

Brown (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Brown was a late scratch due to an illness Wednesday, and it's unclear if he'll be recovered enough to take the floor Friday. If he does return, he'll probably come off the bench, as has been the case over his past three appearances. In games Brown has missed, Kyrie Irving has averaged 54.4 fantasy points, while Marcus Smart has averaged 29.6 fantasy points.