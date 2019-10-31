Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Friday

Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brown missed Wednesday's game against the Bucks with an illness and still isn't feeling 100 percent. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; if Brown is unable to play, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye could benefit from increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories