Brown is questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a non-COVID illness, Chris Grenham of Forbes Sports reports.
Brown feels under the weather and could miss his first game since March 29 and just his fifth on the season. If he sits out, more minutes would be available for Grant Williams, Romeo Langford and Semi Ojeleye.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Explodes for 40 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores ultra-efficient 40 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits for 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ignites 31-3 run in comeback win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Good to go Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play Sunday•