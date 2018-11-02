Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Saturday vs. Pacers

Brown (foot) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Pacers.

Brown missed Thursday's contest against the Bucks, but he may be able to take the court Saturday after just a one-game absence. More information may arrive following the Celtics' morning shootaround. In Brown's stead Thursday, both Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier reached season highs in shot attempts, with 20 shots and 11 shots respectively.

More News
Our Latest Stories