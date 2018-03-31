Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Saturday

Brown is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raptors due to left great toe soreness, NBA.com reports.

Brown presumably picked up the injury in the Celtics' most recent victory over the Jazz, which ended with a the second year wing hitting a game winning triple. The severity of his toe injury is unknown, but his status Saturday will likely depend on how is feeling after warming up pregame. Shane Larkin and Semi Ojeleye could be in line for some extra run should he ultimately sit out.