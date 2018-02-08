Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Thursday with ankle injury
Brown is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards with a left ankle sprain.
There weren't any reports that Brown tweaked his ankle in Tuesday's 111-91 loss to the Raptors, so the second-year player's appearance on the injury report comes as a surprise. Look for the Celtics to provide an update on Brown's condition -- as well as his availability or lack thereof for Thursday's game -- following the team's morning shootaround. His potential absence would open up extra playing time for reserve guards Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye.
