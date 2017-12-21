Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable vs. Knicks

Brown is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to left Achilles soreness.

Brown played 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat, so it's unclear exactly what the soreness stems from. But, given Thursday's game is the second night of a back-to-back and the third game in five nights for Boston, the Celtics may elect to take precautionary measures with Brown. Expect an update on the 21-year-old to come closer to tip-off, with Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum potentially seeing heavier workloads if Brown is held out.