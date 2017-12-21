Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable vs. Knicks
Brown is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to left Achilles soreness.
Brown played 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Heat, so it's unclear exactly what the soreness stems from. But, given Thursday's game is the second night of a back-to-back and the third game in five nights for Boston, the Celtics may elect to take precautionary measures with Brown. Expect an update on the 21-year-old to come closer to tip-off, with Terry Rozier and Jayson Tatum potentially seeing heavier workloads if Brown is held out.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...