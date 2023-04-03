Brown is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to low back pain, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown has been held below 20 points in two of his last three appearances and is dealing with a back issue ahead of Tuesday's matchup. Despite his slight decrease in points recently, he's still averaged 28.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.7 minutes per game over his last 11 appearances. If he's sidelined against Philadelphia, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard could see additional run.