Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to left knee soreness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played 37 minutes during Friday's win over the Pacers, posting 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He's emerged from the contest with knee soreness, which could force him to miss his third game of the season. If Brown ends up sidelined, more usage and/or minutes would likely funnel to Payton Pritchard, Jeff Teague, Aaron Nesmith or Grant Williams.