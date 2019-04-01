Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable with lower-back issue
Brown is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to lower-back spasms, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown is a late addition to the injury report, so the Celtics will monitor his status throughout the afternoon and see how he feels during pregame. Brown played 32 minute in Saturday's loss to Brooklyn, his most in any game since early November.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big game off bench in Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Barely shoots during loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 points in spot start•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start vs. Clippers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels off bench in road upset•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.