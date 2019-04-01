Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable with lower-back issue

Brown is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to lower-back spasms, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown is a late addition to the injury report, so the Celtics will monitor his status throughout the afternoon and see how he feels during pregame. Brown played 32 minute in Saturday's loss to Brooklyn, his most in any game since early November.

