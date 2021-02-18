Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to a sore left knee.
Brown is a surprise addition to the injury report, and the Celtics will closely monitor his status over the next 24 hours. Brown played 37 and 35 minutes, respectively, in the Celtics' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set against the Nuggets and Hawks. In Wednesday's loss, he finished with 22 points, seven assists and three rebounds.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pops for 22 against Hawks•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits five threes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits for 25 against Wizards•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 27 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops career-high 10 dimes in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 33 points•