Brown produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 118-112 win over New Orleans.

Brown finished just three assists away from notching a triple-double Monday, and the star forward recorded at least 11 boards for the third time in the current month alone. Brown can stuff the stat sheet on any given game, but most of his fantasy upside comes from his scoring as one of Boston's go-to players on offense. On that note, he's averaging 20.6 points per game over his last 10 appearances.