Brown delivered 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 128-124 win over the Trail Blazers.

Brown was red hot from behind the arc, helping Boston succeed while keeping Kemba Walker's (knee) minutes low. Brown shot with authority as things got tight in the fourth quarter despite big early leads for the Celtics. Some of Brown's threes were a foot or two from behind the three point line. Youngsters Brown and Jayson Tatum (34 points) will be expected to carry the load while Boston keeps Walker fresh for the playoffs. Brown and his Celtic teammates next face the Heat on Tuesday for a game with big seeding implications.