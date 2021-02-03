Brown tallied 18 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in a win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Brown dipped below 20 points for the first time since Jan. 4, but he bounced back from a poor effort on the boards his last time out to collect his third double-double of the campaign. The 24-year-old ranks 13th in the league in scoring this season at 26.6 points per contest while draining 52.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 42.9 percent from deep). He and teammate Jayson Tatum form one of the top scoring duos in the league.