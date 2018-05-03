Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Remains doubtful for Game 2
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge reiterated that Brown (hamstring) remains doubtful for Thursday's Game 2 against the 76ers, but noted that the wing is getting "close" to being ready to play and will be a game-time call, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
With Brown's strained right hamstring still not 100 percent healthy, the Celtics aren't eager to clear him to play until the injury presents few complications with his mobility. Brown will likely be evaluated by team trainers during shootaround Thursday morning and shortly before the 8:30 p.m. EDT tipoff, but the Celtics appear prepared to proceed without the 21-year-old for a second straight contest. Marcus Smart entered the starting five in Brown's stead in Game 1 and will likely work with the first unit again Thursday.
