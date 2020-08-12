Brown will rest for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Brown is one of six key players not taking the court for Boston in the seeding game finale. Plenty of deep bench players should see extended run, including Tremont Waters, Javonte Green, Carson Edwards and Brad Wanamaker in the backcourt.
