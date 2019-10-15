Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Resting Tuesday
Brown will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Brown is one of several Celtics regulars who did not make the trip to Cleveland, so expect a number of reserves and deep bench players to be in line for increased playing time.
