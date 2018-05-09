Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Restricted again in Game 5

Brown (hamstring) will again be held to minutes restriction Wednesday in Game 5 of the Celtics' series with the 76ers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Since returning to action in Game 2, Brown has played between 23 and 29 minutes in three contests, with the low count coming in Game 4, when he battled foul trouble. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Brown continues to feel better by the day while recovering from the strained right hamstring, so it's possible the wing could creep over the 30-minute mark for the first time in the series Wednesday. The Celtics could be in need for additional run from Brown at shooting guard with Marcus Smart likely to act as the backup point guard due to Shane Larkin's (shoulder) absence.