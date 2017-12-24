Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Returns from injury with 20 points in win
Brown tallied 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-92 win over the Bulls.
Brown showed no ill effects from the Achilles injury that sidelined him on Thursday as he went to work without a minutes restriction. He shot 70 percent from the floor that included four 3 - pointers in six attempts. Brown is clearly the de facto starter but Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier will occasionally get hot and stay on the court, which limits Brown's production, but he's still a reasonable source of points and threes in most formats.
