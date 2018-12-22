Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Returns to bench

Brown will play a reserve role in Friday's game against the Bucks, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Brown struggled in a spot start against the Suns on Wednesday. He was moved into the starting lineup due to Marcus Morris (knee) being sidelined. While Morris will be absent again Friday, Gordon Hayward will get the starting nod over Brown.

