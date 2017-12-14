Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Returns to contacts, scores 26

Brown mustered 26 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 124-118 win over the short-handed Nuggets.

Brown and Kyrie Irving led a red hot Celtics offense that posted their highest scoring total of the season, despite missing Al Horford (rest). Brown returned to wearing contacts after two tough games with googles. The changed worked, as Brown was red hot from the field. This was Brown's first game with 20-plus points since November 20th. He hopes to keep his hot play going Friday night at home versus the slower-paced Jazz.