Brown logged 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 win over the Spurs.

After missing the prior game with a minor knee issue, Brown was back in the lineup has topped 20 points for the fifth time in his last six games. The 27-year-old forward has scored in double digits in every game this season, but his overall usage is down as the Celtics adjust to Jrue Holiday's presence. Brown's still averaging 24.5 points, 5.4 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals through 21 games since the beginning of December while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from three-point range.